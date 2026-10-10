Pictou Woman Charged with Trafficking Cocaine

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a Pictou woman with trafficking cocaine.

RCMP say through an ongoing investigation, officers with the unit learned that a woman was trafficking the drug throughout the region.

On October 6th, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 104 near Salt Springs. The vehicle was searched and police found 14 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of crack cocaine and a quantity of cash.

47-year-old Bonita Roxanne Bellows has been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Bellows was released on conditions and will be back in court on January 11th.