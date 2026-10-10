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Pictou Woman Charged with Trafficking Cocaine

Oct 10, 2026 | Local News

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a Pictou woman with trafficking cocaine.
RCMP say through an ongoing investigation, officers with the unit learned that a woman was trafficking the drug throughout the region.
On October 6th, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 104 near Salt Springs.  The vehicle was searched and police found 14 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of crack cocaine and a quantity of cash.
47-year-old Bonita Roxanne Bellows has been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
Bellows was released on conditions and will be back in court on January 11th.
The Pictou County District RCMP and Codiac RCMP Crime Reduction Unit in the Moncton area assisted in the investigation.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.