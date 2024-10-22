Pictou’s Hector Arena Receives $139,000 from the Province for Upgrades

The provincial government today announced over $139,000 in funding for the Hector Arena.

Marco MacLeod, MLA for Pictou West, stated shared community spaces promote physical activity, access to resources and social interactions for people of all ages, adding that ongoing improvements and maintenance are critical to ensure these spaces remain accessible, functional and effective in meeting the community’s needs.

The Hector Arena, operated by the Hector Arena Rink Commission, hosts programs, events and other sporting activities. The funding will go towards purchasing a new Zamboni and the installation of accessible doors.

Ron Clarke, manager of the Hector Arena, thanked the province for the funding, as well as thanking former MLA Karla MacFarlane, current MLA Marco MacLeod, the town and county of Pictou, and the dedicated volunteers.