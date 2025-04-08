Pictout County Council proceeds with Amended Land Use By-Law and Municipal Planning Strategy

Pictou County council has begun the process again to pass its Land Use By-law and Municipal Planning Strategy.

After receiving much public input earlier this year, council sent their By-Law and Planning Strategy back to staff to make amendments. The amended package passed first reading last night, with three votes against.

The new amended By-Law and Strategy will be posted on the county website early next week, and there will be an opportunity for more feedback at a public hearing before next month’s council meeting May 5th, where second reading will take place.