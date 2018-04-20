Pieridae Energy files application for Permit to Construct Goldboro LNG Plant

received an application for a permit to build the plant from Pieridae Energy Canada. The UARB will hold a public information session at the Goldboro Interpretive Centre May 14th. Written comments to the board about the proposed Goldboro LNG plant must be received no later than June 15th, the company has until July 20th to offer written responses. Another step towards the establishment of an LNG export facility in Goldboro, Guysborough County. Officials with the Utility and Review Board say it hasreceived an application for a permit to build the plant from Pieridae Energy Canada. The UARB will hold a public information session at the Goldboro Interpretive Centre May 14th. Written comments to the board about the proposed Goldboro LNG plant must be received no later than June 15th, the company has until July 20th to offer written responses.

The Director of Project Development with Pieridae, Mark Brown, says he’s pleased with the progress to date.

If the project goes ahead, it is targeted to be operational in early 2023. Total cost of the project is estimated at 10 billion dollars U-S.