Pieridae postpones Final Investment Decision on Goldboro LNG Project

The proponent of a proposed Liquefied Natural Gas export facility in Goldboro, Guysborough County is delaying making its final investment decision for a few months.

Last summer, Pieridae Energy had indicated it would make that determination either in late 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. However, in its latest quarterly financial report, Pieridae indicates because of a depressed market and COVID-19 impacts it will put off that decision until the end of September. The company says a further announcement will be made once COVID-19 conditions improve and markets stabilize.

The multi-billion dollar Goldboro LNG project is expected to feature a processing plant and facilities for storage and export of LNG, including a marine jetty. The workforce is anticipated to reach 3,500 during construction. Another 200 permanent jobs would be created once the facility opens.