Pilot Program Launched to Train Registered Nurses to Prescribe Medications

A pilot program offering training for registered nurses to be able to prescribe medication is up

and running. Currently three participants, including one who works at a rural hospital in the Eastern Zone, are set to receive certification in December.

Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton said the program is open to emergency department nurses in rural Nova Scotia, noting an RN can express interest in the program to their manager, with registration and books paid for. After the course, the nurses would then be allowed to offer prescriptions from a pre-approved list, which includes antibiotics.

Hazelton said it will free up others in emergency departments, allowing them to attend to emergencies and patients in need of more intensive care.