Planned Nova Scotia Power Outage This Weekend to Affect 9,000 Customers in Western Cape Breton

Nova Scotia Power says a two-hour planned power outage is scheduled for parts of Inverness County this weekend.

The Utility says the outage will take place early Monday morning between midnight and 2 a.m.

Roughly 9,000 customers served by four substations in parts of western Cape Breton will be affected. NSP says the outage is required so crews can safely perform critical repairs to the main transmission line that runs from Whycocomagh to Cheticamp.

Customers who will be affected by this outage received an automated call. This information will also be added to the utility’s planned outage page on its web site as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nova Scotia Power encourages customers to reach out to its customer care team to ensure it has their up-to-date contact information. 1-800-428-6230.

Here are the communities affected by the outage:

· Aberdeen

· Belle Cote

· Big Harbour

· Big Intervale

· Belle Marche

· Blue Mills

· Broad Cove

· Brooke Village

· Cap Le Moine

· Cheticamp

· Dunvegan

· Gillisdale

· Glencoe

· Grand Etang

· Inverness

· Iona

· Iron Mines

· Jamesville

· Lake Ainslie (East/West/North/South)

· Little Narrows

· Mabou (including West Mabou)

· MacKinnon’s Harbour

· Malagawatch

· Marble Mountain

· Margaree (Centre, East, Northeast, Southwest, Forks, Harbour, Upper, Valley)

· Middle River

· Orangedale

· Ottawa Brook

· Petit Etang

· Plateau

· Point Cross

· River Denys

· Redman

· Scotsville

· Skye Glen

· Stewartdale

· St. Joseph Du Moine

· Strathlorne

· Valley Mills

· Washabuck (Lower and Upper)

· Whycocomag