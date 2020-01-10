Planned Public Transit Service for Stellarton and New Glasgow Areas receives Provincial Funding

The province is supporting a public transit service in the Stellarton and New Glasgow areas. The Nova Scotia Government has announced it will invest $200,000 in the fixed-route service in the two towns, the first of its kind in the area in decades. The funding comes from the province’s Strategic Community Transportation Investment Program.

CHAD Transit will operate the new service, in addition to its existing on-demand, door-to-door service for Pictou County residents.

The fare for this new service will be three dollars, with discounts available for youth, seniors and pre-purchased tickets or passes.

This will be a three-year public transit pilot project.