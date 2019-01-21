Planning for Bayside Travel Centre at Paqtnkek Interchange Well Underway

Following last week’s official opening for the Paqtnkek Interchange Project, Chief Paul (PJ) Prosper pointed to the upcoming Bayside Travel Centre as the first phase of the community’s commercial development near the interchange.

Prosper said part of the Bayside Travel Centre is set to include, among other things, to a fueling station, a convenience store, and two drive-through restaurants. Prosper said they are negotiating with tenants now.

He said the centre will provide jobs for people in the local area.

Prosper previously said they broke the $8 million development into phases to make it more manageable. Going up beside the travel centre will be an entertainment centre which is a relocation and expansion of the existing Band-owned business.

Prosper said they are looking to open in the mid to late summer.