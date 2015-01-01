Planning underway by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society for another Complex

Planning is well underway for another affordable housing complex in Antigonish County.

The interim chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, Colleen Cameron, says the group was successful in its application for land from the province. Cameron says it says the property from the Nova Scotia Government

Cameron says the facility will have one, two and three bedroom units; a number will be fully accessible.

Cameron hopes tenants will be moved in during the summer of 2025

Work on this development comes following the release a new report from the province on housing. The needs assessment report analyzed every municipality in the province and shows there may be a gap of 845 housing units between the demand and current supply of housing units in Antigonish town and county.