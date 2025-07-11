Planning underway for a Port Hood Community Park Project

Work is underway on a Port Hood Community Park Project.

Set to be located on the former Port Hood Consolidated School, the land was donated by Ted and Hermina vanZutphen. The municipality’s web site states the plan is to create an inclusive and accessible park that can support community programming while also being environmentally sustainable and ready to support youth.

The project planning committee includes community members with support from municipal staff. Back in April, 250 people responded to a community survey on the project. Design consultants Glen Group Landscape Architects and Park Planners then created a conceptual design, which was then shared at a public session on July 3. The design is available online, and people were able to share feedback though a survey available until yesterday.

Planning is underway, and construction will begin when the plan is complete and they can secure the funding.

Melanie Fougere deputy CAO for the municipality, says the focus is on developing a park reflecting the priorities of the people in the area, adding there was a lot of engagement so far.

Fougere called it an exciting opportunity for Port Hood and the municipality.