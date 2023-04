Plans are underway for one of the largest fund-raising events of the year for CACL Antigonish. The annual Ham and Bean Supper and Auction will be held Friday, May 12th.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says volunteers and staff are canvassing the community for auction items and selling tickets for the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the CACL Cafe and online at www.caclantigonish.ca