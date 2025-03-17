Planning Well Underway for Relay For Life at St. FX University’s Saputo Centre

An annual fund-raising event for the Canadian Cancer Society is planned for this weekend on the St. FX University Campus.

Relay for Life will be held on Saturday at the Saputo Centre. This year marks the 10th anniversary for the Relay for Life at ST. FX.

One of the organizers of the event is Chloe Leduc, a cancer survivor. Because of her own personal experience with cancer, Leduc says this event is special.

Another member of the organizing committee, Bridget Down says there is still room for local residents to become involved.

Registration begins 3:30 Saturday afternoon to be followed by the opening ceremony at 4:15. The event wraps up at midnight. The goal is to raise $25,000. For more information, visit relayforlife.ca/stfxu.