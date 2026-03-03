Planning Well Underway for the Third Annual Pucks for Purpose at St. FX University

It’s almost time again for Pucks for Purpose.

Now in its third year, the event raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Good Times program and Motionball for Special Olympics. In the first year, the event raised over $55,000 and last year, it was $130,000.

Kaleb Boates, president of Pucks for Purpose, said this year they are hoping to raise $175,000. He noted the main stream for fundraising includes fundraising pages by players, coaches, executive committee members. More than 100 fundraising pages are online.

The event involves hockey games between a business team and an arts/sciences team for men and women. The women’s game is set for March 18, with the men’s game on March 20. Boates said the organizers like what they’ve built, and the STFX community seems to like it as well, based on ticket sales.

On March 15, organizers are hosting an open community skate at the Keating Centre for residents and the STFX community from 4:30-6:30.