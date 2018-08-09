Plans announced for John Arther Murphy 7K Road Race

The 12th annual John Arther Murphy Seven kilometre Road Race is set for Saturday, August 11. Registration starts at 7:45 at the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre and the run starts at 9. To pre-register, email stewartdonnie88@gmail.com or call 902-968-1598. A breakfast for everyone runs from 9 to 11 a.m..

When asked what has kept the event going over the years, organizer Donnie Stewarts said a big part is the dedication of the people taking part and the sponsors who help make it happen.

Stewart said the first 75 registrants get a tee shirt with their registration fee. There will be women’s and men’s divisions in the junior, open and senior categories.