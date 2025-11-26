Plans are underway for Antigonish Film Challenge

If you ever dreamed about producing your own short film, now is your chance.

Plans are underway for an event next spring called the Antigonish 48-hour Film Challenge. An information session to explain the challenge will be held on December 3rd from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room of the People’s Place Library

One of the organizers, local filmmaker David Overmars says participants will be invited to create a short film from start to finish in just two days.

Overmars says after the participants hand in their film, they will immediately attend a red carpet event, where all productions will be shown and awards will be handed out.

Overmars says this challenge is part of a plan to rebuild and expand the local film scene. He’s also hopeful it will build momentum toward reviving an annual Antigonish Film Festival.