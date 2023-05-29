Plans Coming Together for Atlantic Economic Forum at St. FX University in June

In three weeks, investors, academics, as well as political, Indigenous and business leaders will

converge on the St. FX University campus for the inaugural Atlantic Economic Forum.

The forum is hosted by the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. The Institute’s Acting Director, and the University’s associate Vice President of Research, Graduate and Professional Studies, Dr. Richard Isnor, says the sessions will cover a wide range of topics. They include trends, job markets, technology, agri-food, fisheries and food security, the green economy and Indigenous business and economic development opportunities.

Isnor says it’s hoped the sessions will lead to some outcomes.

Close to 300 delegates are expected to attend the June 19th to 21st gathering. Speakers include the four Atlantic Premiers, former federal cabinet ministers Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan, Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Membertou Chief Terry Paul and We’koqma’q Chief Chris Googoo.