Design work for a Sidewalk/Active Transportation Project in Plymouth Stalled

A debate at Pictou County Council over tenders for a sidewalk/active transportation project was put on hold over a discussion about building costs. The original motion debated by council was over whether to award the winning bid to design sidewalks and an active transport corridor for the Plymouth area to CBCL, at a cost of $66,860+HST.

Before it came to a vote, councillor David Parker asked CAO Brian Cullen whether there has ever been a survey of pedestrian traffic in that area, or a previous estimate of what the full project might cost. Cullen replied that a survey has not been done, and that previous estimates have set a price tag in the range of 680 thousand dollars, which would include a separate pedestrian bridge over McLellans Brook, as the current road bridge cannot accommodate pedestrians.

Parker than moved that the tender motion be tabled until at least the fall, to give County staff time to take a survey of pedestrian traffic in the proposed area. It narrowly passed by a 6-5 vote.