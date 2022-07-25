Plans Underway for a Jazz and Music Festival in Antigonish

As part of last week’s Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency announcement of over $700,00 in funding for the Pictou and Antigonish areas, the Antigonish Tourism Association received $50,000 through the Rediscover Main Street Initiative for an upcoming Antigonish Jazz and Music Fest.

Antigonish Tourism Association president Paul Curry said they are still in the planning stages for the event but the plan right now is to host the first time festival November 17-19. He said the idea is to have concerts in restaurants and bars on the 17th and 18th with a larger headliner on the 19th, as well as have a community event open to families on the 19th. Curry said they are still in the early stages and the dates could change.

Curry said his association worked in partnership with the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, the town and county of Antigonish, the visitor information centre, and the Antigonish Arts House to come up with idea for the festival. He said they also partnered with the StFX jazz music department, noting they will help get the event off the ground. He said it will be a big collaboration and they are hoping to attract folks from outside the community as well.