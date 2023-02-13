Plans underway for Pictou Frost Fest

Pictou Frost Fest is happening this weekend, February 17-20.

Sally O’Neill, with the Town of Pictou recreation department, said the event connected to Take the Roof Off Winter, an initiative of Recreation Nova Scotia.

The four days of events will include an escape room, a free swim, a winter market, wagon rides, live music, family story time, a no-snow snowman building event, an a snowMazing race. Registratiion for the escape room closes on February 14.

Pictou celebrated winter with an annual carnival for 42 years and is a Pictou 2023 anniversary event. A full schedule of events can be found on the Town of Pictou Facebook Page, the town’s web site, or the 989xfm web site.