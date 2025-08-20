Listen Live

Plans underway for the 150 Seat Dinner in New Glasgow Celebrating the Town’s 150th Birthday

Aug 20, 2025 | Local News

As part of the New Glasgow 150th anniversary celebrations, Coastal Nova Scotia and local business partners are presenting the 150 Seat Dinner: A Toast to 150 Years on Sunday, August 24. The outdoor event will take place on Provost Street, with pre-dinner refreshments at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Watercolour of New Glasgow Town Hall by Steve Cleroux (Town of New Glasgow photo)

A number of local restaurants are preparing the food for the event, which will also include entertainment by New Glasgow performers including Doris Mason, Shaun and Ross, and The Alcorn Project.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said she is excited about the upcoming evening of food and fun.

 

Tickets are available online at Ticketpro or at the Glasgow Square Theatre Box Office


