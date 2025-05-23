Plans Unveiled for 160th Antigonish Highland Games

The 160th edition of the Antigonish Highland Games is on its way.

Things kick off July 3 and 4 with the Ships of 1801 Society’s presentations of Keppoch Goes to the Fall Fair at the Schwartz Building at STFX. The opening of the 160th games church service, and the Clan Thompson pipe band and friends concert goes on Sunday July 6.

Monday July 7 will include a concert at St. Ninian’s Cathedral, and genealogical research with Dave Smith at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. The Culloden Memorial Ceremony and a traditional wool demonstrations are set for Tuesday July 8, with the Kilted Golf Tournament and stroll on the Main set for Wednesday, July 9. Thursday, July 10 will include a Ceilidh at the museum and the Antigonish Highland Games Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A full slate of events for the weekend including kids athletics, the 5 mile road race, the official opening of the games, concert under the stars, highland dancing, piping and drumming, heavy weight events, and a Ceilidh pub featuring the East Pointers and Beech Hill on Saturday.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society and chair of the Highland Games, said this year they are offering free day passes for everyone. He explained the organizers wanted to do something special for visitors for the 160th.

A full schedule can be found at antigonishhighlandgames.ca