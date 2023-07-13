Play Featuring New Canadians in Antigonish called “New In Town” Opens with Four Performances Planned

New in Town a Comedy Cabaret begins a run in Antigonish this week.

The brain child of Laura Teasdale and Justin Gregg, the show features music and comedy with newcomers to Antigonish from around the world. It’s an initiative of Arts House Antigonish, in partnership with Antigonish County Adult Learning Association.

Back in 2018, there was the project called The Shoe Project, which featured immigrant women telling their stories. It was rewarding for all involved as well as the community, said Teasdale, and since then they talked about doing another version with men and women involved.

Organizers applied for some funding through the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia and with a lot of people under stress following Covid, particularly those new to the area, it was decided that something involving comedy would be therapeutic. She described it as like a variety show with comedy and songs.

The show runs tonight at Immaculata hall at 7 p.m., Saturday at the Mulgrave Road Theatre Roadhouse at 6:30, back at Immaculata on Sunday at 2 p.m., then July 18 at the Antigonish Heritage Museum at 6:30 p.m., with that perfomance also featuring a special citizenship celebration.

Admission is by donation at the door.