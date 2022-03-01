Playoff Forwards announced for AUS Men’s and Women’s Hockey

The AUS announced its adjusted playoff formats for men’s and women’s hockey.

Round one of the men’s hockey playoffs will begin during the week of March 7 and will feature a

single play-in game between the 6th and 7th seed, hosted by the 6th place team. The winner of this game will join the 3rd, 4th and 5th seeds in a best-of-three quarterfinal series with hosts alternating.

The first and second-place teams will get a bye to the semifinal round, with the first-place team taking on the lowest remaining seed and the second-place team facing the highest remaining seed. Semifinals will also follow a best-of-three format with alternating hosts, starting at the highest seed’s rink.

The AUS men’s hockey championship will be a one-game final, with the highest remaining seed hosting the lowest remaining seed.

If Acadia is one of the two finalists, there will also be a single third-place game between the semifinal losers to determine the third berth at the University Cup.

Women’s hockey

On the women’s hockey side, quarterfinals will begin during the week of March 7 with four single-elimination quarterfinal games hosted by the high seeds.

The women’s semifinals will follow a best-of-three format with hosts alternating. The two highest-seeded quarterfinal winners will play the two lowest-seeded quarterfinal winners.

The AUS women’s hockey championship final will also be a best-of-three series; hosts of these games will alternate beginning with the highest seed.