Playoff schedules set for Antigonish Bulldogs, Cape Breton West Islanders and the Novas

The NS Junior Hockey League final schedule is set and kicks off on Friday.

The Bulldogs host the first game on Friday, April 8, with the series following the next night in East Hants. The series returns to Antigonish on April 14, with game for set for April 15 in East Hants. Games are also set for the 17th, 23rd, and the 24th if necessary.

The NS U18 Major Hockey League Finals between the Cape Breton West Islanders and the Halifax Macs kicks off this weekend. Games 1 and 2 are set for Halifax April 9th and 10th, with the series coming to Port Hood for April 15th and 16th. Game 5, if necessary, is set for April 17th in Halifax.

The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League open the first round of the playoffs this weekend against the Dartmouth Whalers. Game one is Saturday evening at the Antigonish Arena, Games 2 and 3 will be the following weekend on the road in Dartmouth. During Saturday’s game, all proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales will be donated to #JoinGail’sFight