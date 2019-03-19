Playwright, Actor, Teacher and Social Activist Walter Borden recognized by Town of New Glasgow

On the same week as the town of New Glasgow proclaimed their support of the

International Day to Eliminate Racial Discrimination March 21st, Mayor Nancy Dicks and council recognized the efforts of Walter Borden, an African Canadian who has travelled the world as an actor, playwright, teacher, and social activist. Borden says his time growing up in New Glasgow was formative.

The 77 year-old has received many accolades in his career, including the Order of Canada, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, and the Portia White Prize.