Pictou Town Council passes new Heritage By-Law10:47 am | Read Full Article
The town of Pictou has passed its new heritage bylaw. Council approved second and final reading of the bylaw at last night’s regular monthly meeting. Mayor Jim Ryan says it’s an update of an older bylaw that was on the books, with some important clarifications. The bylaw will go into effect in the new year, […]
Antigonish Town Council to Introduce new Municipal Planning ...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Town Council is looking to have first reading of its new municipal planning strategy and land use bylaw on Thursday. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said one of the purposes of the first meeting is to set a time and date for the public hearing on the planning strategy. Boucher said the town has added a […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter