Plebiscite in Mulgrave on Poultry and Farm Animal Bylaw Cancelled

After an in-camera session at last night’s regular council meeting, councillors for the Town of Mulgrave voted to rescind the motion passed in early June to hold a plebiscite regarding a poultry and farm animal bylaw. Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the decision to cancel the plebiscite scheduled for August was due to cost — the vote would require a $5,000 to $6,000 expenditure — and the fact that the outcome would not be legally binding.

Council will address the issue of farm animals within town limits through public consultations, the time and manner of consultation have yet to be determined.