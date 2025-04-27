Plymouth Community and Recreation Association receives $3.1 million from the Province for Early Learning Spaces
Apr 27, 2025 | Local News
The provincial government announced $3.1 million in funding to the Plymouth Community and Recreation Association for a renovation and addition to the Plymouth Community Centre to allow for the creation of 58 early learning spaces, including 16 infant spaces.
Premier Tim Houston stated he is pleased to support the community centre to continue its legacy of helping young people and families by adding new child-care spaces.
The Plymouth Community and Recreation Association received funding from the province to build a new child-care centre and to complete energy upgrades to 21 community buildings in Pictou County. L-R: Premier Tim Houston; Janet MacDonald, board Chair, Plymouth Community and Recreation Association; Mary Ellen Makhlouf, Community Impact Programming Lead, Pictou County Partnership; Andy Thompson, Community Developer – Community Infrastructure Lead, Aging Well Nova Scotia; and Scott Ferguson, CEO, Pictou County Partnership. (Province of Nova Scotia)
The community centre will continue to offer community gathering and recreational space once the child-care centre opens in February 2026. The investment is from the Early Learning and Child Care Major Infrastructure Program.