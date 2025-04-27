Plymouth Community and Recreation Association receives $3.1 million from the Province for Early Learning Spaces

The provincial government announced $3.1 million in funding to the Plymouth Community and Recreation Association for a renovation and addition to the Plymouth Community Centre to allow for the creation of 58 early learning spaces, including 16 infant spaces.

Premier Tim Houston stated he is pleased to support the community centre to continue its legacy of helping young people and families by adding new child-care spaces.

The community centre will continue to offer community gathering and recreational space once the child-care centre opens in February 2026. The investment is from the Early Learning and Child Care Major Infrastructure Program.