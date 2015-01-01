Police and Fire Departments in Pictou County Collaborate with MADD Canada to Remind Motorists not to Drink and Drive

Stellarton, Westville and New Glasgow Police, Pictou County District RCMP, as well as the New Glasgow and Trenton Fire Departments teamed up with MADD Canada on Westville Road and passed out Red Ribbons yesterday. It was a reminder to motorists not to drink and drive this holiday season.

During the month of December, police will be setting up checkpoints targeting impaired drivers across Pictou County.

Pictou County’s Operation Christmas-Project Red Ribbon is an annual campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving and encouraging motorists to practice safe winter driving