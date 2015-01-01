Police and Fire Departments in Pictou County Team Up with MADD Canada for Project Red Ribbon

Police departments in Stellarton, Westville and New Glasgow, along with the RCMP and Fire Departments in Trenton and New Glasgow are teaming up with MADD Canada today on Westville Road to keep impaired drivers off our highways. Today they are launching Project Red Ribbon.

It is MADD Canada’s annual awareness campaign to promote sober driving during the holiday season. It is the busiest time of year on most social calendars and the risk for impaired driving is high.

From now until January 8th, MADD Canada chapters and community leaders across Canada will distribute thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals. In Pictou County, police will have several checkpoints during December, with the key message of making roads safer.

Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of preventable death and serious injury on Nova Scotia roads.