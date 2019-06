New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a car in the area of the Walmart Parking Lot on Westville Road in New Glasgow. Police were called to the scene at 10:30 this morning.

New Glasgow Police and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Service are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

