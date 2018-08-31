Police arrest three on Trafficking, possession and production of a controlled substance

There’s been drug bust in Pictou County. Late yesterday afternoon, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police searched Scotia Green Incorporated, a cannabis dispensary on East River Road. Officers seized a quantity of marijuana, resin, derivatives and cash. Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Mount Uniacke, a 57-year-old woman from Trenton and a 43-year-old Pictou woman.

All three have each been charged with two counts of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of production of a controlled substance. The two women have been released from custody while the man is still detained. All three will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.