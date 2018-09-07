Police arrest three people following Drug Bust in New Glasgow

Three New Glasgow residents face charges relating to drug trafficking following a bust earlier this week.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Dover Avenue, New Glasgow, on Tuesday at approximately 3:00 p.m..

Police seized a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, cannabis resin, cash, and other property associated with drug trafficking. Police arrested one 22-year-old male, one 20-year-old male, and one 20-year-old female, all from New Glasgow.

At this time, the 20-year-old male and 20-year-old female each face three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 22-year-old male faces one count of trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of stolen property. Police released the suspects from custody and all three will appear in provincial court at a later date.