Police ask for Public’s help in locating a missing Antigonish Woman

Antigonish District RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Susan Simpson. Simpson was last seen leaving a home on Keltic Drive at 8:15 Sunday evening. She has not been in contact with family since.

Police describe Simpson as Caucasian, with medium-length brown/

red hair and grey eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey or purple jacket and brown sneakers. She may be driving a brown 2014 Mazda 3 hatchback with Nova Scotia licence plate FHA 657 and a broken passenger side headlight.

Simpson’s family and police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.