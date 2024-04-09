Police ask for the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Woman Adair Townsend

New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend who was last seen on Monday at around 12 noon on Brookside Avenue.

Police say officers have followed up on several leads to try and locate Townsend, but have so far been unsuccessful. Townsend also has a medical condition; a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.

Adair Townsend is described as female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, grey medium length hair, wearing a grey/blue coat, black Doc Martin boots and glasses.