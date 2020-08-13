Police Asks for Public’s Help In Locating Suspects in a Vehicle Theft in New Glasgow

identifying two suspects who fled from a stolen 2006 Black Ford Ranger. New Glasgow Regional Police and the Pictou District RCMP are seeking the public’s help inidentifying two suspects who fled from a stolen 2006 Black Ford Ranger.

Police say early Wednesday morning, the pair abandoned the truck on Eighth Street in New Glasgow. The suspects were last seen running into a wooded area near Eighth Street.

They two people police are looking for are described as a man and a woman both in their 20’s. New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP as well as the RCMP’s K-9 Unit searched the area.