Police Asks for Public’s Help In Locating Suspects in a Vehicle Theft in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police and the Pictou District RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who fled from a stolen 2006 Black Ford Ranger.
Police say early Wednesday morning, the pair abandoned the truck on Eighth Street in New Glasgow. The suspects were last seen running into a wooded area near Eighth Street.
They two people police are looking for are described as a man and a woman both in their 20’s. New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP as well as the RCMP’s K-9 Unit searched the area.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web site at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.