Police Charge 90-year-old man with 12 Counts

Richmond District RCMP say a 90-year-old man has been charged with 12 historical sexual offences against children alleged to have occurred between 1966 and 1986 on Isle Madame. Police say the charges against Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat were laid following an eight month investigation. Police began looking into the case after a victim came forward. The RCMP say nine victims have been identified, and investigators expected more to come forward. Police say the victims were between the ages of four and 12 at the time of the offences. Boudreau is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court May 28th.

Anyone with information on these offences is asked to contact the RCMP in Arichat at (902) 226-2533.