Police charge a Motorist with Stunting

A Baddeck RCMP officer stopped a vehicle for driving at 180 kilometres an hour in a 90 zone late Tuesday afternoon near Nyanza, Victoria County.

Police charged a 41-year-old Badeck man with Stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2422.50. The driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized as well.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. If you see someone driving unsafely, officers ask that you report it by calling the police or 911.