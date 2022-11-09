Police Charge A Trenton Man on Weapons-Related Counts

Pictou County District RCMP say officers have arrested a Trenton man on weapons-related charges.

Police say early Monday morning at around 4 a.m. RCMP, fire services and EHS personnel were called to a structure fire on Nelson Road in Millbrook, Pictou County. RCMP say when officers arrived, they were met by two men who stated that another male, who had assaulted one of them was still at the property.

Police say officers found a third man sitting in a pick-up truck near the burning home. RCMP say when an officer attempted to make contact with the man, a firearm was seen. Police say the man, who was showing signs of intoxication, denied having a gun and refused to leave the vehicle.

A perimeter was secured for public safety, while EHS and fire services were advised to wait nearby. Colchester County RCMP officers, the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and a Police Dog Service team were also dispatched to the area.

About two hours later, RCMP arrested a 26-year-old Trenton man; he was transported to hospital by EHS for a medical assessment. Officers found a firearm when they searched the pick-up truck.

The man was later released on conditions, and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on November 17th on charges of Assault, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm.