Police Charge an Antigonish Man with Attempted Murder

A 41-year-old Antigonish man is facing two charges of attempted murder following an incident at a home on Brookland Street yesterday morning.

A release from the RCMP stated officers in Antigonish responded to a 911 call from an injured woman saying a man tried to stab her and a three-year-old. Police stated the woman was calling from a neighbour’s house with the child.

Police responded to the incident on Brookland St. and the woman and the child, who both sustained injuries, were transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment. Both are expected to recover.

A man was located outside the Brookland Street residence and was arrested was without incident by the RCMP. The man faces two counts of Attempted Murder and is expected to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court today.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.