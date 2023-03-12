Police charge man following a Stabbing in Antigonish Sunday Morning

Antigonish County RCMP say officers have arrested a man after a stabbing in downtown Antigonish early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 3 a.m. officers were called to College Street, where they learned two men had been involved in an altercation before one stabbed the other. The victim was transported to hospital by EHS personnel with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. He has been released from custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 17th.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web site at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.