Police Charge Man in Relation to Fire Department Break-In

Guysborough County District RCMP arrested and charged a man after a recent break and enter at a fire department.

On October 12 at 10:30 a.m., officers received a report that a break and enter and theft occurred overnight at the Seven Communities Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 344 in Hadleyville. Items taken include backup fuel and donated items, and there was damage to the outside of the building. Based on evidence collected during the investigation and support from Forensic Identification Services, police identified a person involved.

On November 20, officers arrested Brent Chisholm, 27, of Summerside, Nova Scotia. He is charged with Break and Enter. He was released by police on conditions pending a first court appearance scheduled for January 28 at Antigonish Provincial Court.

The charges are associated with only the break and enter that occurred in Hadleyville on October 12. Investigators will continue to follow up on tips and information associated to other recent break and enter investigations at fire departments in Guysborough County.

Fire department leadership confirmed that essential tools and equipment needed for firefighting were not taken or damaged in any of the recent incidents.