Police Charge Three Men in a Drug Trafficking Investigation

There’s been a drug bust in Northeastern Nova Scotia. The Pictou County, Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury Street Crime Enforcement Units charged three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

On Friday at about 10 p.m. police charged three people; cocaine and cash was also seized.

A 20-year-old man from Pictou County has been charged with trafficking cocaine, while a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both from Antigonish County are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.