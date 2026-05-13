Police Charge Woman in Pictou County in connection with a Cocaine Trafficking Investigation in Trenton

A woman is facing charges following a cocaine trafficking investigation in Trenton.

On May 6, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU), with assistance from Pictou County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Maple Street as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation and arrested a 41-year-old woman.

During the search of the residence , a quantity of cocaine was seized, along with cash, scales, baggies, scoresheets and a cell phone.



The street value of the seized cocaine is estimated at approximately $10,000 .

Taryn Elizabeth Davidson, of Trenton, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Davidson was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 10.