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Police Charge Woman in Pictou County in connection with a Cocaine Trafficking Investigation in Trenton

May 13, 2026 | Local News

A woman is facing charges following a cocaine trafficking investigation in Trenton. 

On May 6, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU), with  assistance  from Pictou County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Maple Street as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation and arrested a 41-year-old woman. 

During the search of  the residence , a quantity of cocaine was seized, along with cash, scales, baggies,  scoresheets  and a cell phone. 
 

The street value of the seized cocaine is estimated at  approximately $10,000 . 

Police photo of the items seized.

Taryn Elizabeth Davidson, of Trenton, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. 
 Davidson was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 10.  

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year