Police Conclude no Abduction took place in New Glasgow over the Weekend

The RCMP and New Glasgow Regional Police are saying that an alleged abduction that happened last Saturday in Pictou County did not actually occur. Originally, Police said that a woman had been abducted by a man in a white Dodge Durango travelling towards Blue Mountain.

As a result of the investigation, the police have determined that no abduction took place, and there is not threat to the public. The female involved is facing charges of public mischief and will appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate an alleged assault that happened in the Blue Mountain area.