Police Continue to Investigate the Disappearance of Two Children in Pictou County

The Pictou County District RCMP, with the assistance of the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, continue to investigate the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan. To date, more than 180 tips have been received from the public, and are being followed up on.

Officers have so far identified 35 people for formal interviews as part of the investigation, including community members and those closest to the children. And on May 8 and 9, the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team scoured bodies of water around Lansdowne Station, with the two-day operation unable to uncover any evidence.

On May 2, at approximately 10 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP received a report that Lilly and Jack were missing.. A multi-agency search and missing persons investigation began immediately.

The search, which was scaled back to specific areas on May 7, has covered 5.5 square kilometres of heavily wooded, rural terrain in the Gairloch Rd. area. It has involved up to 160 trained volunteer searchers and many others, and tens of thousands of search hours, and two vulnerable missing persons alerts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.