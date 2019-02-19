Police Discover Body of Missing Pictou County Man

RCMP say officers have located the body of a 78-year-old man who was reported missing from Merigomish last Wednesday. Police say at around 4 p.m. Sunday, the man’s truck was located near Mill Road in Upper Barney’s River. He was found dead nearby. Police say the investigation in the man’s death is continuing and have not made a determination on criminality.

Police issued an appeal in locating Wallace Harry MacLean, who was last seen on February 7th. He was believed to have left a residence on Shore Road in Merigomish.