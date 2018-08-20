Police Dog locates Local Suspect in a Theft Case

An RCMP dog is credited for finding suspect in local theft case

Early Thursday evening Antigonish District RCMP received reports of a man who fled on foot following two separate thefts at the Antigonish Market Square.

RCMP officers arrived at the scene with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services. A short time later, a police dog, BO, found a suspect, who Police say was hiding in a grass field near Highway 4 in Antigonish.

18-year-old Isaac MacLellan of Antigonish is charged with two counts of Theft Under $5,000 and two counts of Breach of Conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 29.

The investigation is continuing.