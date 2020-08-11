Police file Assault and Firearms-related charges against a Millbrook, Pictou County after a Weekend Incident

A Millbrook, Pictou County man faces assault and firearms charges following an incident over the weekend.

On Saturday evening at around 10:35 p.m. Pictou District RCMP says officers responded to a report of assault at a home on Nelson Road in Millbrook, where a man assaulted a woman, was in possession of firearms and made threats towards police if they came near. The victim left the home on foot and called 911. Three other people were in the home.

After arriving on the scene officers heard gun shots coming from the home that they believed were fired in their direction. Police later stopped a car leaving the home. The female driver and male passenger were taken into custody without incident. It was determined that the suspect was still in the home and the two people were transported to the Pictou District RCMP Detachment and later released.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) approached the home, a woman came out and she was transported to the detachment. Police later arrested a suspect.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of several firearms, body armour and ammunition.

40-year-old Jason Sterling Carpenter was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Monday. He faces charges of assault, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, unsafe storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.